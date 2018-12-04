TRAFFIC ALERT:TRAVEL ALERT: Kelly Drive Will Be Closed Overnight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Markelle Fultz

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome. Fultz visited with several specialists to figure out what’s ailing him. The Sixers said the specialists have identified a compression or irritation in the area between the lower neck and upper chest.

Physical therapy was recommended for Fultz before returning to play.

Brother Of Philadelphia Eagles’ Derek Barnett Killed By Drunk Driver In Nashville, Police Say

Fultz’s representatives informed the Sixers last month that the guard would be shut down until he had been examined by specialists.

fultz Fultz Injury Update: 76ers G Out Indefinitely With Thoracic Irritation

credit: CBS3

Fultz was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft. He played just 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that appeared to affect his shooting mechanics and made him one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA. Fultz lost his starting spot in the rotation when the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler. The 20-year-old Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 42 percent from the field.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s