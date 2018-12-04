Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County will be under a Code Blue Alert Tuesday night. The alert is effective from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“It will be clear and cold tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 20s. During these extreme conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and protected from the elements,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said. “If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”

Camden County municipalities with homeless populations are expected to accommodate their immediate shelter needs. Anyone seeking shelter should contact their local municipality.

“During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Rodriguez said. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”

Seventy-five percent of Camden County households own a cat or dog, which are expected to be sheltered, as well.