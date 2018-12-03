Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new look, for an old landmark. The Met Philadelphia is back in business after a $56 million restoration project. Living up to expectations when the operators said they would pull out all the stops to turn this once vacant space into a modern venue.

Philadelphia Gym Hosts Puppy Yoga To Benefit Abandoned, Homeless Animals

It sits on a full city block off of North Broad and Poplar Streets.

“We’re standing in the lower level of the Metropolitan Opera House,” Eric Blumfeld says.

Eric Blumfeld of EB Realty Management Company talked to Eyewitness News a couple months ago during renovations. He says he, along with Live Nation, put up $56 million dollars to restore the 100-year-old building.

St. Joe’s Opens First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Autism Break Room’ In Basketball Arena

“About a dozen years ago I showed up on North Broad Street and it was kind of a godforsaken stretch of Philadelphia and I just saw great potential,” Blumfield explains.

“The Met, you know, people pass by the building every day but it sorta disappeared. And so even people in the know don’t know about this building they haven’t been inside it so the fact that we’re going to bring it back and people are gonna walk in an say holy smoke! Where did this come from?!” he adds.

Now the Met is being touted as the crown jewel of North Broad Street.

“My secret weapon of North Broad Street,” Blumfeld proudly adds.

By the numbers, the Met Philadelphia will have two-level balconies, 25 bars throughout the building, and 3,400 seats.

First Night Of Hanukkah Celebrated With Victims Of Pittsburgh Shooting In Mind

The goal is house at least 125 shows a year.

Bob Dylan is set to perform Monday night with other future events planned with Mariah Carey, John Oliver, John Legend, Meek Mill, and many more big names.