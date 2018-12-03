  • CBS 3On Air

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Supporters of the Stoneleigh Gardens are celebrating saving the public space. Members of “Save Stoneleigh” gathered in Villanova after the Lower Merion School District shelved plans to build a middle school there.

The decision was made on Nov. 20 after a controversial proposal led people to rally and sign a petition against the plan.

save stoneleigh Stoneleigh Saved: Supporters Celebrate Saving Public Garden In Villanova

Credit: CBS3

The 42-acre Haas Estate was donated to the conservation group Natural Lands.

At one point, the school district considered eminent domain to seize Stoneleigh before choosing another site.

Instead, the district bought land on Spring Mill road in Villanova for the middle school site.

