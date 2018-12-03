Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have made their first splash of what is expected to be a busy offseason. On Monday, the team acquired shortstop Jean Segura, right-handed pitcher Juan Nicasio and left-handed pitcher James Pazos from the Mariners in exchange for infielders J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana.

Segura, 28, was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2018, hitting .304 with 10 homers and 63 RBIs. Segura is a solid contact hitter who limits strikeouts — something General Manager Matt Klentak cherishes in hitters.

Segura has four years left on his current deal with an annual salary of $14.25. The deal included a club option in 2024. The Phillies are the shortstop’s fourth team in five years.

Nicasio, 31, appeared in two games for the Phillies in 2017 as he split time with three teams. Last season, he posted a 6.00 ERA with hits allowed and 53 strikeouts.

Pazos, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Mariners with a 3.39 ERA with 110 strikeouts to 39 walks.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale also notes that potentially adding Segura would not stop the Phillies from also pursuing Manny Machado, who can also play third base.

The #Phillies say they’re still interested in signing Manny Machado to play third, as well as Bryce Harper in the outfield and Patrick Corbin on the mound. Hey, it’s only money, right? — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 3, 2018

Crawford, 23, was the 16th overall pick in the 2013 draft and was at one time a considered the Phillies’ top prospect and one of the brightest up-and-comers in baseball.

However, Crawford failed to impress in parts of two big-league seasons. In 72 career games, he’s hit just .214 with 59 strikeouts, failing to show the signature contact that landed him such high praise.

In 2018, the Phils’ opening-day shortstop battled an arm strain and a broken hand that cost him much of the season. Still, he’s just 23 years old and is more than capable of developing into a solid player.

The Phillies signed Santana to a three-year, $60 million deal before the 2018 season. He hit just .229 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs. Moving Santana, allows the Phils to move slugger Rhys Hoskins to his natural first-base position.