PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rush is on to get those holiday gifts in the right hands before Christmas. Here’s a complete list of 2018 holiday shipping deadlines.

Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship First-Class Mail for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 20: Last day to ship Priority Mail for delivery by Christmas

Dec. 22: Last day to ship Priority Mail Express for delivery by Christmas

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Dec. 17 FedEx Ground for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 21: FedEx Standard Overnight for delivery by Christmas.

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay for delivery by Christmas.

CLICK HERE to learn more.