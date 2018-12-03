Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Sixers went from the hardwood to a neighborhood in North Philly playing Santa to a family in need. It was a team effort to make sure five children have a very special holiday.

CBS3 is the only crew there as a family of five in North Philly gets a huge holiday surprise.

“We are going to bless you with a wireless phone that has a year service for free. That’s not it. We are bringing some food in here for you, we are bringing some clothes for you and the kids. We have some gifts but we are also going to pay for one month’s rent for, you plus utilities,” Christian Crosby of the Sixers organization.

Derrecka Singleton is speechless as box after box is brought into the house thanks to Crosby and Unity in the Community.

“During the holiday, people go through some tough things, but being able to come together and bless this family is something they will never forget,” said Anton Moore with Unity in the Community.

Aishia Stanley, a 3rd-grade teacher, reached out to Unity In the Community to help the family.

“I’m pretty sure I will see a happier student tomorrow. Hopefully, this is something that he remembers forever, not just as something Miss Stanley did–hopefully he can pay it forward to another family because he understands the struggle his family is going through,” says Stanley.

Unity in the Community’s operation holiday help assists several families in need ahead of the holiday.

“I just want to say ‘thank you. I’m excited, I really appreciate it,” says Singleton.