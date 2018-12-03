  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal is due in court Monday morning. He’s asking a judge to set aside previous convictions so he can go through the appeals process again.

Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner.

In October, a judge postponed a decision on another appeal attempt by Abu-Jamal.

His lawyers say Abu-Jamal’s rights were violated during appeals, citing the bias of then-state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille, who previously served as Philadelphia’s district attorney.

 

