Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal is due in court Monday morning. He’s asking a judge to set aside previous convictions so he can go through the appeals process again.

Homeless Man In Alleged GoFundMe Scam Back In Court For Probation Violation

Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner.

In October, a judge postponed a decision on another appeal attempt by Abu-Jamal.

‘We Have Absolutely Nothing:’ Police Offering Reward For Information Into Discovery Of 3 Bodies In Tioga-Nicetown Home

His lawyers say Abu-Jamal’s rights were violated during appeals, citing the bias of then-state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille, who previously served as Philadelphia’s district attorney.