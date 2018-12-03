Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the greatest rivalries in sports resumes this weekend. The 119th Army-Navy Game is set for Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ahead of the game, both teams showed off their svelte uniforms for the game. Navy chose a more traditional look, with their classic white, navy and gold trim.

But Army will be boasting a new all-black look for this year’s game. The Black Knights teamed up with Nike to honor the soldiers of the First Infantry Division with the new look.

2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the First Division helping to end World War I.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday on CBS3. Navy leads the all-time series, 60-51 with seven ties. Army has won the last two meetings.