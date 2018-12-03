Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you like taking a break from social media while you’re on vacation? Well, ibis Hotels in Geneva and Zurich are trying to make it easier for you.

You can still capture all of your most exciting adventures, but the company allows you to hand over your Instagram account to a “social media sitter.”

Guests at the ibis Hotels are offered the chance to use on-site Instagram pros to take photos and post for them.

And if you’re not on board with the idea, maybe this awesome video from ibis will change your mind.