  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Instagram, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you like taking a break from social media while you’re on vacation? Well, ibis Hotels in Geneva and Zurich are trying to make it easier for you.

You can still capture all of your most exciting adventures, but the company allows you to hand over your Instagram account to a “social media sitter.”

Instagram Cracking Down On Fake Likes, Comments, Follows

Guests at the ibis Hotels are offered the chance to use on-site Instagram pros to take photos and post for them.

And if you’re not on board with the idea, maybe this awesome video from ibis will change your mind.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s