Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia. It happened overnight on Stanwood Street and Bustleton avenue.

Man Accused Of Mixing Gun Powder, Dynamite In Explosion At Apartment Building In West Philadelphia

Police say a man was walking around while intoxicated, when a driver struck him, and then took off.

So far, there’s no description of the vehicle.

2 Men, Woman In Custody After Body Found Wrapped In Blood-Soaked Carpet In Wissinoming Home, Police Say

There is also no description of a suspect.