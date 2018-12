Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rescue crews are searching for a man who reportedly jumped off the Market Street Bridge into the Schuylkill River Saturday. Police responded to a person in the water between Market and Chestnut Streets around 3:04 p.m.

The Marine Unit is searching the area.

No other information is available at this time.

