Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed multiple times inside a motorcycle club in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia. The incident happened at the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on the 6100 block of Market Street around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the head, face and chest during an altercation.

She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.