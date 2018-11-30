Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of people suffer from bad breath. If you’re one of those 80 million people with chronic halitosis, experts say there are things you are doing that may be making it worse.

Experts say the number one reason for stinky breath is not brushing or flossing your teeth regularly.

Also at the top of the list: eating or drinking certain foods considered smelly, which includes too much sugar. That’s because bacteria in your mouth thrives on sweets.

A low-carb, high-protein diet can cause bad breath as your body produces ketones that leave the body through the mouth.

Breathing through your mouth dries it out, and that can cause bad breath.

Smoking or drinking alcohol can also affect the smell.

And in some cases, an underlying medical condition can affect how your breath smells.

If you are concerned, experts suggest you call a doctor.