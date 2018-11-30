Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MICKLETON, N.J. (CBS) — One South Jersey man has a Christmas light display that would give Clark Griswold a run for his money — and it’s all for a terrific cause. Steve Harbuagh normally goes all out for Christmas, but this year, he decided to take things a step further.

This holiday season, Harbaugh flawlessly recreated the iconic “Christmas Vacation” light display. Nearly every inch of his Mickleton house is covered in lights. Clark is dangling from the gutter and Eddie is draining his RV’s septic tank — his arm even moves up and down.

Despite the 7,500 bulbs and 300 strands of lights, it’s that RV that Harbaugh wants to be the focus.

He plans on filling the entire thing with toy donations, which will all be given to Toys For Tots.

So far, so good. Harbaugh says he had over 200 donations Thursday night alone as passerby appreciated his hard work.

Harbaugh says that — with the help of a professional — the house took a week to decorate. It took another week to perfect the RV.

His house has become the talk of the town. Traffic crawls to a stop on his block as everyone wants a peek at his masterpiece. Photos of his house have gone viral on social media and have even made it onto the town’s Facebook page.

Simply put, “it went nuts,” as Harbaugh describes it.

“Elegant and beautiful.” That’s the reaction of most, but it’s not necessarily one Harbaugh approves of.

He says he was going for a “redneck Christmas Vacation” look; quite the opposite of elegance.

It’s all for a wonderful cause, but with all of those bright lights, what do the neighbors think?

“Neighbors call me Clark and tell me to turn the lights out so they can go to sleep,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh encourages people from all over the area to come visit his home at 503 Legends Court. He only asks that you bring a toy donation to fill up Eddie’s RV.