BEAR, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Bear, Dealaware.

Officials say, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 1 and collided with a tractor-trailer head-on, near U.S. 40.

Route 1 northbound is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted and forced to stay on U.S. 13 towards Tybouts Corner.

The southbound lanes have reopened.

#BREAKING RT-1 is CLOSED both directions in Bear, DE for fatal accident investigation. A vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on NB RT-1 & hit a tractor trailer just before 1:30am. Try RT-7 or RT-9 for now @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/GecfyxZvxw — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 30, 2018

The crash remains under investigation.