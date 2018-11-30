Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Bear, Dealaware.
Officials say, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 1 and collided with a tractor-trailer head-on, near U.S. 40.
Route 1 northbound is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted and forced to stay on U.S. 13 towards Tybouts Corner.
The southbound lanes have reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.