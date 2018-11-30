Filed Under:Delaware, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BEAR, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Bear, Dealaware.

Officials say, just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 1 and collided with a tractor-trailer head-on, near U.S. 40.

Route 1 northbound is closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted and forced to stay on U.S. 13 towards Tybouts Corner.

The southbound lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s