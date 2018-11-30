BREAKING:Elderly Woman's Body Found Following Massive Fire In Sea Isle
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who burglarized a residence for nuns at the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in East Whiteland Township on Nov. 13.  The man entered the Villa Maria House of Studies through an unlocked window at approximately 1 a.m., according to officials.

2 Young Women Charged With Attacking Another Woman At Cherry Hill Wawa

He stayed in the building for about two hours and was caught on camera several times as he wandered the building.

screen shot 2018 11 22 at 11 01 01 pm Police Searching For Man Who Stole Thousands From Nuns While They Slept In Chester County

Credit: East Whiteland Township Police

He is described as a white man with a large build but of an indeterminate age. Police say his shoes are “pretty distinct.”

Elderly Woman’s Body Found Following Massive Fire In Sea Isle

The man stole about $7,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of postage stamps from the nuns while they were sleeping.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call East Whiteland Detectives at 610-897-4262

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s