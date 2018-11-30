Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who burglarized a residence for nuns at the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in East Whiteland Township on Nov. 13. The man entered the Villa Maria House of Studies through an unlocked window at approximately 1 a.m., according to officials.

He stayed in the building for about two hours and was caught on camera several times as he wandered the building.

He is described as a white man with a large build but of an indeterminate age. Police say his shoes are “pretty distinct.”

The man stole about $7,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of postage stamps from the nuns while they were sleeping.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call East Whiteland Detectives at 610-897-4262