PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Historic Houses of Fairmount Park is celebrating Christmas– Philly style!

Among the things you will see during a walkthrough of Lemon Hill Mansion is a cheese sculpture of the Flyers new mascot, Gritty.

“Cheese Gritty” is the name and its carved out of Cabot cheese.

An ice bar is also part of the decorations.