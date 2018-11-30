Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A CBS3 legend celebrated a milestone Friday. Trudy Haynes turned 92 years old.

Friends threw a big birthday party for the Philadelphia broadcasting pioneer Friday night.

In 1965, Haynes made history as the first local African-American TV reporter.

She retired in 1999 but is still going strong informing and entertaining viewers.

Haynes told Eyewitness News her secret to success.

“You wanna give back and that’s your way of giving back so you are a very important person,” Haynes said. “Whatever you can do for someone else, you’re giving back. So it doesn’t have to be glamorous, it doesn’t have to be extraordinary. Just you. And that’s what keeps me going.”

Happy birthday, Trudy!