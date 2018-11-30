Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Two young women have been charged following a disturbing attack inside a Wawa in Cherry Hill.

On Friday, Cherry Hill police announced charges against Destiny Davis and Diamond Howard. Davis was charged with aggravated assault and Howard was charged with simple assault.

The incident happened at the Wawa at 500 Route 38 on Nov. 17. Police say they recently saw the video of the incident after it started circulating on social media.

The video shows Howard standing on the Wawa counter and spitting on an older woman. As bystanders try to intervene, Davis also spits at the victim before pushing her to the ground and punching her repeatedly.

The beatdown continues until a Wawa employee runs around the counter, shouting at the women to stop.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim.

Anyone with further information on the incident is encouraged to contact police.