PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America’s favorite Mexican restaurant is getting in the swing of the season with a new holiday collection. Taco Bell has launched a line of seasonal wear and decorative items for die-hard fans.

From hot sauce packet fleece onesies to taco-themed “ugly” sweaters and t-shirts, there’s a little something for every spicy food lover out there. There are about 24 various items in the collection, including mugs and blankets to make yourself a living burrito.

Taco Bell boasts that the holiday line will “give you all of the holiday feels this season.”

Prices for the items range, but some of the items have already sold out.

