BREAKING:Woman Holding Caseworker Hostage Inside Berlin Home, Sources Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America’s favorite Mexican restaurant is getting in the swing of the season with a new holiday collection. Taco Bell has launched a line of seasonal wear and decorative items for die-hard fans.

9-Year-Old Writes Steph Curry Over Girls Sneakers, Curry Replies

From hot sauce packet fleece onesies to taco-themed “ugly” sweaters and t-shirts, there’s a little something for every spicy food lover out there. There are about 24 various items in the collection, including mugs and blankets to make yourself a living burrito.

Taco Bell boasts that the holiday line will “give you all of the holiday feels this season.”

taco bell shop holiday collection holiday sweater mild onesie lounge pants Taco Bell Spices Up Holiday Season By Launching Ugly Sweater, Gift Line

Credit: Edelman/Taco Bell

Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Man. The Music. The Show.’ World Tour To Stop In Philly

Prices for the items range, but some of the items have already sold out.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s