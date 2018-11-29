BREAKING:2 Suspects In Custody In Execution-Style Killings Of 4 People In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a crash in Lower Southampton on Thursday. Authorities say the incident started when the man, who has an active warrant for a stolen vehicle, fled officers when they spotted him.

Homeless Man In Alleged GoFundeMe Scam Waives Extradition Back To New Jersey

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the 4500 block of Linden Avenue.

lower southampton crash Police Searching For Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Car, Fled In Bucks County

Credit: CBS3

Police say the vehicle the suspect crashed was also reported stolen.

Drug Stash Leads To Execution-Style Killings Of 4 People In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say

Residents are asked to lock their doors and remain inside, according to officials.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s