BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a crash in Lower Southampton on Thursday. Authorities say the incident started when the man, who has an active warrant for a stolen vehicle, fled officers when they spotted him.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the 4500 block of Linden Avenue.

Police say the vehicle the suspect crashed was also reported stolen.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and remain inside, according to officials.

