PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for three people involved in a home invasion in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on the 2700 block of Brown Street around midnight on Thursday.

According to police, a woman was returning home when she was approached by the female suspect who asked to use her phone. After inviting the woman into her home, two male suspects knocked the victim down, entered her home at gunpoint, and took personal items, including a credit card.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Police say the black female suspect is described as 17 to 19 years of age, 5-foot-7, and weighing 130 to 135 pounds. She was wearing a gray hoodie with Topanga in white letters, black leggings, short straight hair in a ponytail and large eyes. The second suspect is described as a black male, 17 to 19 years of age, around 6 feet tall, with spikey hair, and a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, and had a black handgun. The third suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, around 6-foot-2 and wearing all dark clothing.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3090.