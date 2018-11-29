Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they have arrested a man seen on video putting his his hand up a young girl’s skirt in the Tacony section of the city.

Police say 29-year-old Joshua Periera-Lopez surrendered to police on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. In the video, the young girl is walking down Longshore Avenue, when Periera-Lopez is seen parking his car, getting out and walking ahead of her, police say. He then turns on the sidewalk to clearly cross paths with her. As he passes her, that is when he attacks her from the back, putting his hands up her skirt.

She stood there in shock before attempting to confront him. The video shows him starting to aggressively walk towards her and she runs.

The girl ran to her nearby school and police were contacted.

Periera-Lopez was charged with with indecent assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault.