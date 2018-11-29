Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A homeless man in a viral alleged GoFundMe scam waived extradition back to New Jersey Thursday.

The homeless man from Philadelphia allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000.

Johnny Bobbitt announced his decision during a court hearing Thursday in Philadelphia. But the Marine vet won’t be sent back to New Jersey until he attends a probation violation hearing that’s scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

McClure’s lawyer has said she was duped by D’Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.

