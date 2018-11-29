Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An adorable feline has made a remarkable recovery and is now searching for his “furever” family in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. Fuzzy, a 2-year-old tuxedo cat, was a familiar face to one resident, Sherri, who fed him daily. One day, he appeared at her front door with a broken jaw, badly gashed throat, and missing teeth.

Sherri rushed Fuzzy to the Animals Hospital of Richboro where he received emergency surgery to repair his wounds courtesy of an emergency fund through The Crossings Animal Society.

After six months in quarantine due to the nature of his injury, Fuzzy was cleared for adoption.

Now, he’s searching for a family to love who will love him and cherish him in return.

“Fuzzy will be missed here at CAS. His gentle, loving personality and playful ways have been a daily bright spot in our office,” officials from The Crossings Animal Society said. “But Fuzzy deserves a loving family and a forever home rather than the enclosure that has housed his these past several months.”

Fuzzy is available by appointment for meet-and-greets.

Those interested in adopting Fuzzy are asked to contact The Crossings Animal Society at 215-321-4673 or by email at info@crossingsanimalsociety.org.