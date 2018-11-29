Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Seasons greetings are swirling all around us! So let the winds of cheer sweep you over to West Chester where the Dilworthtown Inn stands to welcome you with glee!

It’s been well loved for years because of its traditional ambiance and American fare. Since the building was built in 1758, owner Bob Rafetto makes sure it’s well cared for.

“It requires a little more care than a new building but that’s all part of the fun,” Rafetto says.

He says the building came to be because of a debt held by Billy Penn.

“He didn’t like to pay his bills. He paid his bills in land grants, so he gave the Dilworths a thousand-acre land grant. They moved to Doylestown down to here and with their 11 kids, built this house,” explains Rafetto of the restaurant’s history. “When you dine here you become part of its history and writing your own history, celebrating life.”

Similar to the decadent details of chef Todd Nartrich’s American plates of rustic wonder — swelling your heart by the hearth at their sights and bites! Like lobster crostini with homemade apple butter and goat cheese or the pork porterhouse.

Don’t forget the oatmeal mushroom risotto or the pecan tart with vanilla ice cream and homemade caramel sauce.

‘Tis the season at the Dilworthrtown Inn.