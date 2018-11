Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can now get Geno’s Steaks without even leaving your home.

The popular Philly business says they customers can now get cheesesteaks delivered via Uber Eats.

“We are very excited to announce you can now get all of your favorite #GenosSteaks menu items delivered straight to your door with Uber Eats! Download the #UberEats app today to order,” Geno’s writes on Facebook.