(CBS Miami/CBS Local) – Police arrested a woman after she allegedly pulled a knife at a man while waiting in line at a store in Dania Beach.

Police said it happened at a Dollar General store on Sunday.

Authorities said Shanetta Wilson, 37, pulled a knife on a fellow customer after he commented on her passing gas loudly.

The police report said Wilson ‘opened the knife and told the victim she was going to “gut” him.’

The woman left the store shortly after threatening the victim, according to police.

Authorities were able to find the woman nearby after being identified by the victim.

She is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.