PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia was placed on lockdown after a stray bullet went through a window.

Strawberry Mansion High School police reported gunshots in the area of the school on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Following an investigation by Philadelphia and school police, a bullet was found in a third-floor classroom that came through the window. The school was then put on lockdown.

Most of the students were dismissed earlier in the day, but there were other activities taking place inside the school.

No one was injured.

A stray bullet was also found inside a home on the 2200 block of North 30th Street.

No arrests have been made.