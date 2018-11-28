BREAKING:Strawberry Mansion High School Placed On Lockdown After Stray Bullet Goes Through Window
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police, Strawberry Mansion High School

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia was placed on lockdown after a stray bullet went through a window.

Strawberry Mansion High School police reported gunshots in the area of the school on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Following an investigation by Philadelphia and school police, a bullet was found in a third-floor classroom that came through the window. The school was then put on lockdown.

Most of the students were dismissed earlier in the day, but there were other activities taking place inside the school.

No one was injured.

A stray bullet was also found inside a home on the 2200 block of North 30th Street.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s