PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man inside his apartment in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of North 5th Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s apartment, and once inside, produced a knife and demanded money from the 45-year-old man.

When the two began struggling, the victim suffered stab wounds to his hands. Police say the suspect may have also been injured.

Police say the suspect fled after taking $600.

The suspect is described as a black male, late 20s to early 30s, with a medium dark complexion, thin build and goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes around the waist and wrist area. He was initially wearing royal blue sweatpants and then changed to gray-colored sweatpants, gray-hooded sweatshirt under a jacket and white sneakers.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the incident, call police at 215-686-3353/3354.