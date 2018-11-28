Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators say at least a dozen bullets were fired outside a home in Olney, injuring two people, one of them a teenager.

The barrage of bullets flew around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5100 block of North 8th Street.

A 20-year-old man, was sitting on the porch. He was shot in the back and is in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet.

Police say three bullets went through the wall and into a crowded home.

“Luckily, although there were eight people inside the house and we’re told they were in the living room, none of them were struck by gunfire,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

So far no arrests and no word on a motive, but investigators say they’re reviewing video from several surveillance cameras in the area.