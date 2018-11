Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Upper Southampton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “Grinch” who stole a donation jar for Autism Awareness. A woman was caught on surveillance video taking the jar from the counter of Longhitano’s Pizza on Street Road Friday night.

She put the jar in a plastic bag then headed right for the exit.

If you recognize the woman, contact Detective Marsaglia at amarsaglia@ustwp.org.