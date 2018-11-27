  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When he’s not on his sleigh delivering presents to children around the world, Santa Claus is most likely relaxing in his humble abode worth $764,389!

The 25-acre, toy-lover’s paradise was built in the 1800s, but has since received some modern upgrades, according to Zillow.com.

Santa’s three-bedroom and two-bathroom log cabin has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with hot cocoa on tap, and an oven with 12 different cookie settings.

But that’s not all, just outside Santa’s main living quarters you’ll find a community of elf tiny homes, Santa’s toy workshop, a garage for his sleigh, and stables for the reindeer.

Santa’s home has gained 7.6 percent in value over the past year, and is expected to appreciate 6.9 percent in 2019.

