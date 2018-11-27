Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Starbucks

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is debuting a new beverage for the holiday. It’s called the Juniper Latte.

The drink features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes.

holiday 2018 juniper latte Starbucks Adds Juniper Latte To Holiday Lineup

Credit: Starbucks

The Juniper Latte is available at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. starting today, Nov. 27 for a limited time.

New Starbucks Opening In Northern Liberties This Winter

This new beverage joins the line-up of Starbucks holiday espresso beverages like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s