Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is debuting a new beverage for the holiday. It’s called the Juniper Latte.

The drink features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes.

The Juniper Latte is available at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. starting today, Nov. 27 for a limited time.

This new beverage joins the line-up of Starbucks holiday espresso beverages like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.