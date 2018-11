Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect in the gunpoint abduction of three juveniles on Sunday. The suspect is 32-year-old Addeil Burgos. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Three juveniles were abducted Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Sedgely Street.

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Woman Who Stole Donation Jar

They were later found and were not injured.