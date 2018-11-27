BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new Starbucks is coming to Philadelphia this winter. A spokesperson confirms that a store will open in the Northern Liberties section of the city this winter.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at 1022 N. 2nd St,” a spokesperson tells CBS Philly.

The store will feature a 1,500 sq. ft. café right across from the Piazza.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s