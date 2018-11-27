Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new Starbucks is coming to Philadelphia this winter. A spokesperson confirms that a store will open in the Northern Liberties section of the city this winter.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at 1022 N. 2nd St,” a spokesperson tells CBS Philly.

The store will feature a 1,500 sq. ft. café right across from the Piazza.