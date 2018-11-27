BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy is hoping to raise the minimum wage to $15  per hour before the end of the year.

Murphy said on Monday he’s ready and waiting to sign a bill once one reaches his desk.

New Jersey’s minimum wage is going up a quarter per hour to $8.85 on Jan. 1, part of a mandate under the state constitution to keep pace with inflation.

But Murphy says that’s not nearly enough to help New Jersey’s working poor.

In separate statements released Monday, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Steve Sweeney expressed support for a $15-per-hour plan, though neither pledged to reach deal before the holiday recess.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

