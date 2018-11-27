Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy is hoping to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour before the end of the year.

Murphy said on Monday he’s ready and waiting to sign a bill once one reaches his desk.

New Jersey’s minimum wage is going up a quarter per hour to $8.85 on Jan. 1, part of a mandate under the state constitution to keep pace with inflation.

But Murphy says that’s not nearly enough to help New Jersey’s working poor.

In separate statements released Monday, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Steve Sweeney expressed support for a $15-per-hour plan, though neither pledged to reach deal before the holiday recess.

