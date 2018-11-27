Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it’s time to give back. Today is Giving Tuesday.

But before you make any donations, the Better Business Bureau has some advice on how to avoid scams.

“First, never send cash donations or wire money to someone claiming to be a charity,” CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said. “And don’t provide any personal or financial information until you’ve conducted research. Use the Exempt Organizations Select Check tool at IRS.gov to make sure that you’re donating to a qualified charity, which is entitled to a deduction.”

“Next, dig deeper to see whether the charity is doing its job. Charity Navigator provides a fiscal rating system and GiveWell tries to determine how much good a given program accomplishes per dollar spent.”

The BBB suggests researching the charity before you donate: how much the charity spends on the cause compared to overhead expenses and salaries.

And if you’re not familiar with a charity, do some homework before donating.