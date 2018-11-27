Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Selena Sierra, 18, is believed to be in danger.

She was reported missing from the 2800 block of Carman Street on Nov. 18 in the East Camden neighborhood.

Sierra is described as a 5-foot-6 tall Hispanic female, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray jacket. She was also carrying a pink duffel bag.

She is known to frequent the Cramer Hill neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 856-225-5048.