MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Sylvia Williams. The murder happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at North Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue in Pottstown.

Authorities say Williams was found in a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, two masked suspects entered the residence during the home invasion and shot Williams.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says 18-year-old Aaron Taylor has been arrested in Williams’ murder.

Authorities say Taylor and a juvenile entered the home while a repairman was changing the front door lock.

Taylor is being charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.