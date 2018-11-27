BREAKING:DA's Office Files Motion For Ex-Attorney General Kathleen Kane To Begin Serving Jail Sentence
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Sylvia Williams. The murder happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at North Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue in Pottstown.

Authorities say Williams was found in a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, two masked suspects entered the residence during the home invasion and shot Williams.

Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says 18-year-old Aaron Taylor has been arrested in Williams’ murder.

Authorities say Taylor and a juvenile entered the home while a repairman was changing the front door lock.

Taylor is being charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

