PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All humans descended from a man and woman who lived 100,000 to 200,000 years ago, say researchers.

Mark Stoeckle, from the Rockefeller University in New York, and David Thaler, at the University of Basel in Switzerland, published their study in the journal Human Evolution.

They examined the genetic bar codes of 5 million animals, including humans, from 100,000 different species and deduced humans came from the same couple after a catastrophic event almost wiped out the human race.

According to their findings, the bar codes suggest nine out of every 10 animal species, also came from the same pair.

