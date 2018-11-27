Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new holiday attraction is open at Philadelphia’s Love Park. The official lighting of “The Present” was held on Monday night.

It’s a 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box.

‘The Present’ — located in Philadelphia’s Christmas Village — is illuminated by 5 miles of red and white lights. That’s over 100,000 bulbs!

But the art instillation also has a charitable purpose.

It’s free but visitors can make a $5 donation via text to one of three causes:

PHILLY’S PARKS: Text PARKS to 501501 to donate to Fairmount Park Conservancy, the non-profit champion of Philly’s parks. For more information, visit http://www.myphillypark.org.

Text PARKS to 501501 to donate to Fairmount Park Conservancy, the non-profit champion of Philly’s parks. For more information, visit http://www.myphillypark.org. CHILDREN’S BOOKS: Text BOOK to 20222 to donate to Welcome America’s holiday book campaign for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation youth programs. For every $5 raised, 4 books will be purchased. For more information, visit http://www.phillyholidayfestival.com.

Text BOOK to 20222 to donate to Welcome America’s holiday book campaign for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation youth programs. For every $5 raised, 4 books will be purchased. For more information, visit http://www.phillyholidayfestival.com. HELP THE HOMELESS: Text HOME to 80100 to donate to Project HOME, empowering individuals to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Contributions from The Present will help buy food and supplies for the Hub of Hope in Suburban Station. For more information, visit http://www.projecthome.org.

Make a donation and you will receive a gift tag to hang on “The Present’ with your name and holiday wish.

City of Philadelphia Reveals 2018 Philly Holiday Festival Lineup, Including Free Light Shows, Shopping, Tree Lighting

Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match individual contributions up to $5,000.00 per organization through this campaign.

“We just wanted to do something universal, something for everyone to be in the spirit of the holidays and we’re excited to bring it together and have everyone come enjoy it,” Mark Wilken of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said.