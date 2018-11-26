Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey legislators advanced a measure to legalize recreational cannabis. A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee on Monday voted to send the legislation for a floor vote after more than four hours of debate in a standing-room-only crowd.

The legislation legalizes an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and over, sets up a five-person cannabis commission and taxes cannabis at 12 percent.

That includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also allows towns and cities to apply for up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis.

Lawmakers dropped an earlier proposal to phase in a higher rate over five years from 7 percent to 25 percent.

The legislation also calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)