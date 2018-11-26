Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A youth football team is going to Florida to play for a national championship thanks to the generosity of a local politician. The Overbrook Monarchs are not scared of a little mud, they’re not a fairweather team and they don’t have fairweather fans.

They’ve been through trying, fiscal times but one fan in particular calls the Monarchs the champions of his heart.

“This organization is 12 months a year and they tutor these kids and if they don’t do good in their school work, they don’t play,” said Congressman Bob Brady.

It’s a philosophy that has paid off because after the team won the regional championships, the Monarchs were confronted with an opportunity to play for the national title in Florida, but didn’t have the means to make it there.

“It’s always a hardship for such a small organization this time of year especially before the holidays of raising the holding,” said one of the coaches.

‘Incarceration Is Not Working’: Eagles Players Raise Money To Bail 9 People Out Of Jail Before Thanksgiving

So a call was placed to Congressman Brady.

“He said, ‘I can’t get there.’ I said, ‘What do you need?’ He said, ‘Well, $5,000 would do it but $10,000 would do it right,’” recalled Brady.

Inside the Granahan Playground Clubhouse in Philadelphia, these kids learned they’re going to Florida.

“It’s my honor, my pleasure to present you with a check for $10,000 to take these kids to the national championship,” said Brady.

They are heading to Plant City, Florida for the United Youth Football League Championship kicking off on December 3.