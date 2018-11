Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police say. The accident happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street around 2 p.m.

Police say the bus was traveling westbound on Pratt Street when it struck and killed a 65-year-old woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

