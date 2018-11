Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) – Five people suffered minor injuries after a SEPTA bus was involved in an accident in Folsom on Monday morning.

SEPTA officials say the Route 113 bus was at MacDade Boulevard and Morton Avenue when it was rear-ended by a truck, just before 8 a.m.

Five passengers complained of neck and back pain and were taken to a local hospital.

Their injuries are said to be minor.