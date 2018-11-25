Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Colin Kaepernick’s legal battle against the NFL will be settled in Philadelphia, according to CBSSports’ Jason La Canfora. In 2016, Kaepernick became the first NFL athlete to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

However, that was Kaepernick’s final NFL season, as no team elected to sign him in free agency and he remains unsigned to this day.

Kaepernick collusion case being scheduled for early 2019. No movement on a settlement. Depositions being set for a hearing in Philadelphia: https://t.co/fY22qZ64KG — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 25, 2018

Kaepernick maintains that NFL owners colluded against him, effectively blackballing him from the league after he started a wave of NFL players kneeling during the anthem. In October of 2017, the former 49ers quarterback filed a grievance against NFL owners to settle the matter.

And that will be reportedly be settled in Philadelphia in early 2019.

Report: Rihanna Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Should all the details be hashed out as planned, CBS Sports says the process will last nearly two weeks and will take place in an upscale hotel near the University of Pennsylvania. The hearings will reportedly begin at the end of February at the latest.

Stephen Burbank, the NFL arbitrator in the matter, is a professor at Penn Law School.

Kaepernick, now 30 years old, continues to work out in hopes of getting another shot at the NFL.