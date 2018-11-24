WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Berks County And Lehigh Valley Until 1 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two night club security guards are in the hospital after a shooting prompted by a confrontation. The shooting took place at VIP Afterhours Night Club in Kensington at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police: 1 Man Shot In Back During Argument In Delaware County

Police say the guards asked a group of people to leave and escorted those people to their cars.

That’s when there was a dispute between the guards and the group and both groups exchanged fire.

One guard was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the calf.

Police: 1 Injured In Shooting At New Jersey Mall

The guards are now in stable condition.

The group fled in a green GMC envoy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s