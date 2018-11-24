Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two night club security guards are in the hospital after a shooting prompted by a confrontation. The shooting took place at VIP Afterhours Night Club in Kensington at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the guards asked a group of people to leave and escorted those people to their cars.

That’s when there was a dispute between the guards and the group and both groups exchanged fire.

One guard was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the calf.

The guards are now in stable condition.

The group fled in a green GMC envoy.