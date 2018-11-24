  • CBS 3On Air

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials have confirmed more cases of measles in a central New Jersey community.

The latest confirmed cases bring the total to 15 in Ocean County.

Officials say the infected people may have exposed others to the disease while they were at sites in Lakewood between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7. The state health department considers this an outbreak of measles in the community.

One of the infected people also may have exposed people in Passaic to the disease between Nov. 17-18.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This also protects other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

